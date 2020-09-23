Patient at Millcreek Community Hospital charged with attempted rape of a nurse

A Millcreek Community Hospital patient has been charged after allegedly trying to rape a nurse while she was on duty.

It’s a disturbing scene that allegedly took place on Sunday, September 20th, at the Millcreek Community Hospital.

A nurse was attacked by a patient while doing her daily rounds.

On Sunday, this is the man, Neil Holl. According to court reports, Holl attacked a nurse while she was making her rounds to administer medication.

Holl was allegedly hiding in his bathroom when the nurse walked into his room. From there Holl grabbed the nurse while completely naked and pulled her into the room while also shutting the door.

The 35-year-old patient then demanded that the nurse strip and he then began to rip her shirt off.

The nurse was able to open the door and call for help, but the complaint alleges that Holl shut the door and then pinned the nurse to the wall.

Another employee heard the call for help and went into the room to check on his coworker when the employee found Holl attacking the nurse.

After a struggle, they removed Holl from the nurse. We spoke with the executive director of the Crimes Victim Center who said he applauds the co-worker for stepping in.

“All hospitals and entities have to in fact be aware of what could happen and what safety steps are in place to prevent those transgressions from happening,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

Holl allegedly stated to the co-worker that he intended to rape the nurse and wanted to do so because he had a crush on her.

Are these events common however?

“It’s not necessarily uncommon. I have to say I’m sure the hospital, as well as other specialty operations have had protocols in place when they admit people into those kinds of environments,” said Lukach.

LECOM Health, the parent company for the Millcreek Community Hospital, released the following statement.

“LECOM Health takes appropriate measures to protect its patients and staff. We cannot comment on any pending legal matters.”

Following the alleged attack at the Millcreek hospital, the authorities were called and Holl was taken to the Erie County Prison and booked.

Holl was charged with criminal attempt to rape, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and indecent exposure.

The bond for Hall was set at $150,000 straight.

Neal Holl is scheduled to appear back in court next week on Tuesday September 29th.