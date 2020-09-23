Patient at Millcreek Community Hospital charged with attempted rape of nurse

Millcreek Police continue to investigate after charging a hospital patient with the attempted rape of a nurse.

Samiar Nefzi was live outside of the courthouse with more.

A patient at the Millcreek Community Hospital psych ward is being charged with attempting to rape an employee. It’s a disturbing scene that allegedly took place on Sunday, September 20th at the Millcreek Hospital.

The complaint charges that a nurse was attacked by a patient while doing her daily rounds.

According to court records, a nurse was making her rounds to administer medication when she went to Neal Holl’s room.

Holl was allegedly hiding in his bathroom when the nurse walked into his room. That is when things took a turn.

He grabbed the nurse while completely naked, pulled her into the room and shut the door. The 35-year-old patient then demanded the nurse strip and he began to rip her shirt off.

The nurse was able to open the door and call for help, but the Holl shut the door and pinned the nurse to the wall.

Another employee heard the call for help and went in the room to check on his coworker when he found Holl attacking the nurse. After a struggle they removed Holl from the nurse.

The complaint further alleges that Holl stated he intended to rape the nurse and wanted to do so because he had a crush on her.

Neal Holl is currently in the Erie County Prison. He has been charged with criminal attempt of rape, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and indecent exposure. His bond was set at $150,000 straight.

LECOM Health released the following statement:

“LECOM Health takes appropriate measures to protect its patients and staff. We cannot comment on any pending legal matters.”

Neal Holl will appear back in court next week on Tuesday, September 29th.