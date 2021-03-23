Patient speaks about her relationship and experience with Shriners Hospital for Children

The Shriners Hospital has a team of people on the phones right now to take your pledge of support tonight March 23rd.

Due to the pandemic, our phone operators are spreadout throughout the hospital to maintain social distancing.

You can call 875-8888 or log on to Shrinerserietelethon.com.

The Shriners Hospital for Children tailors it’s world class care to children of all ages.

For 15-year-old Fairview District Swimmer Alexa Tofel, being a patient at the hospital gives her hope after suffering from hip dysplasia.

It’s a recovery process that is making 15-year-old Alexa Tofel stronger step by step.

“It was kind of a shock to me at first. I’m definitely really glad I did it even though I’m only eight weeks out,” said Alexa Tofel, Patient at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Tofel, an avid swimmer at Fairview School District, is recovering from hip dysplasia surgery through Shriners Hospital for Children.

Tofel believes that being close to the hospital gives her the courage knowing that her doctor is only a few miles away.

“From the first day that I met Dr. McClincy, he was always really friendly and just made me feel good about what’s happening,” said Tofel.

Preparations for surgery was extensive after getting opinions from two doctors, her family knew that Dr. McClincy with the Shriners Hospital for Children was the one.

“His manner was reassuring and calming and very thankful we ended up meeting him and he was our surgeon,” said Dawn Tofel, Patient’s Mother.

The relationship through Shriners Children’s Hospital is expected to be lifelong.

“This is a life changing surgery for kids with this problem. I like to develop meaningful long term relationships because I’ll follow her until we both grow old,” said Dr. Michael McClincy, Orthopedic Surgeon at Shriners Hospital for Children.

We are now talking about the patient experience here at Shriners and we had one of those patients with us. We spoke to Alexa and Dawn Taffle.

“I feel like it’s a friendly environment here. The first time I walked in here I really felt welcome and it just really made this whole process a little bit easier for me,” said Alexa Taffle.

From a mother’s perspective, it was important that they were able to have this kind of care so close to home.

“Her surgery was actually in the winter in Pittsburgh, and then we realized he would come here for visits. So it was huge that I didn’t have to drive all the way back down to Pittsburgh in the middle of Winter to see him,” said Dawn Tofel.