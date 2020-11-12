Patient with COVID-19 released following months in the hospital

One of those who battled COVID-19 for months was released from the hospital on Thursday. It was an emotional and joyful day for the Centerville man.

65-year old Chris Cleland found he had COVID-19 over three months ago. It’s been a difficult struggle to get well. Cleland has been counting down the days until he could finally leave the hospital.

A long line of people cheered as Chris Cleland was wheeled out of the hospital after a month of COVID-19 rehab at Saint Vincent Hospital. He says there was a time he thought he would never leave. He never gave up hope and his goal from day one was to walk out of the hospital.

“And today with the help from all these people and this hospital, I am walking out that door just like I said I was going to do.” Cleland said.

When he first arrived at the Saint Vincent Rehab Center, he had been very ill. He was on a ventilator and feeding tubes to stay alive.

“When I got here, I didn’t have it, but it took everything that I had. I had to learn to walk, I had a feeding tube, I had to learn to do everything all over again.” Cleland said.

Cleland’s physical therapist says it was a long, slow and grueling process.

“You could tell that he was in significant pain. He has other issues, a bad knee that caused him to have a lot of limitations in his performance early on, but he pushed through all of that and that was his character and his strength was being able to drive himself regardless of what ailment he was going through.” said Jordan Heberle.

“If anyone is going to go through rehab with this, every step is going to be painful, but do it. It’s the only way you are going to make it and get out of here.” Cleland said.

Cleland said his plans now are to continue rehab, to get stronger and walk without the help of a walker.