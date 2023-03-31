The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services began the unwinding of “Medicaid continuous coverage.”

Pandemic-era reenrollment protection ended Friday. The president of government programs at UPMC said patients should find out when their renewal date is for insurance coverage. He said you can do so by calling your county assistance office or your health plan.

Several healthcare providers, like UPMC, have been calling patients to let them know when their expiration dates are.

The president of government programs at UPMC added that whether you are a patient with UPMC or not, you can receive assistance by calling their neighborhood centers.