Every day, EMS workers provide lifesaving care to our communities.

Often times, if they’re not there to respond in the case of a medical emergency, lives could be lost.

But Thursday night, patients whose lives were saved by EMS paramedics were able to be reunited with their heroes.

It was touching to see patients reunited with their caregivers, as they got the chance to smile and give them a grateful embrace.

“If it wasn’t for these guys I wouldn’t be here,” said Mark Devore, a heart attack patient.

Being a first responder can often times be a thankless job. But on Thursday night, some survivors of life-threatening situations got to personally thank their caregivers for saving their lives.

Mark Devore is one of those survivors who suffered a heart attack on January 15.

“I started to feel chest pains. My wife called 911 and we live in a very rural area. These guys showed up and if it had been five, 10 minutes later I wouldn’t be here,” Mark Devore explained.

And it wasn’t long after paramedics got there before Devore took a turn for the worse.

“The second we walked in; I think we both knew what was happening before we even put him on the monitor. And I think the second we put him on the monitor, is when he went into arrest,” said Josh Shick, a paramedic supervisor for Clarion EMS.

It was at this time where training kicked in for Shick and his partner.

As an EMS responder, Shick said that you really can connect with a patient and want to do everything you can to keep them alive.

“I just keep remembering him saying even before, ‘I just got married! Please help me I just got married,’ and that’s the only thing I could think of this entire time was, ‘awe we’ve just got to let him see his wife again before anything else happens,’” Shick recounted.

It was only a mere 15 minutes before they had Devore stable again. Bringing them to today where he had the chance to thank his hero’s.

“I think that it’s great that we get to come and see, especially someone like him that we truly did make a difference in his life because most of the time we don’t see the outcome. We take people from point A to point B and then that’s it,” Shick went on to say.

“There’s a very special group of people that do this and I know that they don’t get the recognition that they need,” Devore declared.

Allegheny Health Network facilitated Thursday’s events in a yearly awards program they host known as The Great Save; where some 22 first responders were recognized for their service.