An annual golf tournament and scholarship that honors and recognizes an Erie educator is held today.

The 10th annual Patrick DiPaolo Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament was held at Lakeshore Country Club.

The golf tournament provides 10, $1,000 scholarships per year for Erie County students. Over $100,000 has been award since the tournament began back in 2013.

Patrick DiPaolo passed away in 2013 from Lyme Disease

“He took a lot of kids under his wing helped a lot of kids get into college on his own dime and that is why we felt that it would be important to keep his name going,” said Dominick DiPaolo, father of Patrick DiPaolo.

Patrick served the community as a teacher at the Erie School District and football coach at Cathedral Prep.