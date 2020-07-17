2020 Patriot Tour held to honor American veterans

Hundreds of motorcycles roared out of the Harley Davidson shop on west 12th street to honor American veterans.

Normally the Patriot Tour would go through 48 states over the course of 112 days. This year because of the pandemic the ride was shortened.

Erie is the first group to carry the American flag this year. They are riding in honor of veterans, and raising money for wounded veterans.

“When you meet people who are willing to put a name on a piece of paper, to protect yours and mines freedom, it means something,” says Doug Roxburry of the Nation of Patriots Erie.

From Erie they will travel to Mentor Harley Davidson to hand off the American flag.