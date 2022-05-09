(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project that will aim to give motorists a smoother ride on nearly eight miles of roadway in the City of Erie, as well as Summit, Millcreek, and Harborcreek townships, is set to begin later in May.

The nearly $4 million project will begin, weather permitting, on May 23, 2022 and is expected to be completed at some point in September of 2022. Work is then expected to start on Route 8, according to PennDOT.

The project will include milling and paving of 7.82 miles of roadway, including the following:

Route 8 (Pine Avenue/Wattsburg Road) from Route 97 in the City of Erie to Gunnison Road in Millcreek Township (3.67 miles);

Old French Road (Route 97) from Route 8 to 38th Street (Route 4016) in the City of Erie to Frank Avenue in Summit Township (3.69 miles); and

38th Street from McClelland Avenue in City of Erie to Shannon Road in Harborcreek Township (.46 miles).

During the construction, motorists may encounter some lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. In addition, drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts as well as lane restrictions.

The contractor for the project is Joseph McCormick Construction Company and the $3,898,308 contract will be paid with state funds.