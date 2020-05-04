Paving Project on Route 20 in Erie County to Start Soon

A resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Route 20 in Harborcreek Township and Wesleyville Borough, Erie County is scheduled to start next week.

The project will include the milling and paving of 6.1 miles of Route 20 from Cumberland Road in Wesleyville to Bartlet Road in Harborcreek Township.

Work will also include traffic signals improvements, guide rail updates, drainage upgrades, curb ramps, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin May 11, 2020, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions controlled by flaggers, and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Company Inc. of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $4,564,514.80, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

