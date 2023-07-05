(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More road construction work has been scheduled for a portion of Route 20 in Erie County.

A $3.7 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than a mile of Route 20 will being next week. The project will include paving 1.7 miles of roadway on Ridge Road and Route 20 (Main Street) from Chestnut Street to the Imperial Parkway in the Girard Borough and Girard Township.

Work will also include:

Minor drainage upgrades;

Traffic signals;

Signing replacement;

Pavement markings; and

ADA concrete sidewalks.

Construction is expected to begin Monday, July 10, and is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 20 in Girard Borough and Girard Township, Erie County

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

To see a full listing of PennDOT’s anticipated construction projects, check out the 2023 Construction Book.