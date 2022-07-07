PennDOT announced that a $3.5 million resurfacing project is scheduled to begin later in July 2022 in Erie County.

The project will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Route 8 and Route 505 in Erie County.

The roads that are set to be improved include:

Route 8 – from north of the Casler Road to the northern intersection with Route 89 in Amity and Venango townships, and Borough of Wattsburg; 3.7 miles.

Route 505 – from Route 20 (26th Street) in the City of Erie to Route 97 (Old French Road) in Millcreek Township; 2.85 miles.

According to PennDOT, the work will include millings, paving, tree trimming, and updates to guiderail and drainage.

PennDOT reports that the work is expected to begin, weather permitting, the week of July 11, 2022 and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

The contractor for the project is Joseph McCormick Construction Co. of Erie. The contract of $3,469,634 will be paid using state funding.