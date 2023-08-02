Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Paving resumed Monday in Union City, Erie County.

PennDOT announced Monday that paving resumed in the Borough of Union City and Union Township, part of a $1.9 million resurfacing project that began in May 2023.

Roads being improved include:

Route 6 – from south of the Odell Street intersection to Liberty Street Extension, Union Township, 1.5 miles;

Route 8 – from south of Wayne Street to Route 6, Borough of Union City, 0.18 miles; and

Route 197 – from West of Murry Street to North Main Street, Union Township, 0.64 miles.

Work is scheduled to be complete in September 2023.

Nighttime line painting and pavement marking work will take place in those areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Lane restrictions, flaggers and travel delays can be expected during that time.

Drivers are encouraged to check 511pa.com for the latest road conditions, detours, traffic delays, and more real-time updates.