Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and used with permission.

​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Work at the Oliver Road Roundabout in Summit Twp. will head into the last phase soon as the final layer of paving starts the week of Sept. 26, 2022.

It is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete the paving, weather permitting.

During that time, portions of Oliver (Route 4008), Hamot (Route 4010), and Flower roads will have to be closed. Motorists are advised to be alert for traffic pattern changes near the intersection and to follow detours signs, as they will be changing as the paving and line painting progresses.

Once the paving is complete, the single-lane, five-leg roundabout will be fully opened to all traffic though additional work will be done off road, including signs, sidewalks, drainage, landscaping and lighting.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2022.