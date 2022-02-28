One local religious organization is showing support for those suffering in Ukraine.

The Erie Benedictines for Peace will hold a special Silent Peace Walk Monday evening from 7 to 7:30 p.m. near the Perry Square stage.

The silent public vigil will be held with the intention of bringing peace to Ukraine and an end to the Russian military invasion.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The community is welcome to join.