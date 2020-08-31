Peaceful march against racism held in Edinboro Sunday

It was a peaceful march through Edinboro Sunday with demonstrators saying they are breaking the silence and taking a stance against racism.

Though the march was nonviolent, Lydia Lathe, the organizer of the march “Racism Has No Home Here,” says leading up to the event there were threats of violence to discourage people from participating, but says she refused to cancel the march.

As participants walked through downtown Edinboro they were met with lines of motorcycles with people revving their engines outside some businesses and some people carrying guns.

One protester said this made her feel unsafe.

Some participants said that despite some interactions with counter protesters, the goal of strengthening the community was still obtained.