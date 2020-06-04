Peaceful march to take place on 12th and State Streets Saturday

Breaking News
The plan for silent march in Erie is back on.

African American clergy and other clergy in Erie can now resume plans to march.

The march is scheduled to begin at noon, Saturday, June 6th at 12th and State Streets. It will then proceed from State Street and conclude at the Erie County Courthouse.

Bishop Dwane Brock, Pastor of Victory Christian Center, and others say this peaceful march is in honor of George Floyd.

The bishop says he hopes this march will demonstration how a peaceful march should be conducted.

