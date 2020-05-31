Peaceful protest escalates to riot in Downtown Erie

What started as a peaceful protest in downtown Erie Saturday evening turned chaotic has hundreds of people took to the street in protest over the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people gathered for what began as a peaceful protest in Perry Square earlier this evening to commemorate the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer this past Monday in Minneapolis.

The event quickly turned into a stand off situation with Erie Police and State Police. The evening escalated to a group of protesters running down State Street and broke many windows as well as set small fires, which were all put out by bystanders as well as Erie Police nearby.

The City of Erie released the following statement late Saturday night:

“The peaceful protest in downtown Erie has turned into a riot. The situation has escalated, and we are in a state of emergency. Do not go downtown. We ask all residents to please stay in your homes while our Erie Police Officers try to calm the situation and disperse the crowd.”

