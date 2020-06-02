Peaceful protest planned for Saturday by African American Clergy has been postponed

A peaceful protest that was being planned for Saturday by the African American Clergy has now been postponed.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, a permit application was never submitted and the city has not approved a permit since mid-March due to COVID-19.

Schember also stated that he and the police chief spoke with Bishop Dwayne Brock today.

It was during this discussion that the mayor and police chief learned there would be hundreds of individuals expected to attend Saturday’s protest.

With keeping safety in mind, the mayor and police chief asked for the event to be delayed.

The city along with organizers of the event are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss what could happen in the future.