The Chick-fil-A on Peach Street has closed for remodeling.

The extended remodel started last Friday and is currently scheduled to reopen sometime this October.

An employee told us the building was built in 2006 and they plan to give it a brand-new kitchen.



The renovation also includes building a duo drive through like the Chick-fil-A located on West 12th Street.

According to the fast food chain’s Facebook, these changes will help their efficiency to better serve their customers.