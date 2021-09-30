Peach Street Salvation Army closing doors early due to lack of workers

One local and popular thrift store is forced to make some changes because they cannot keep enough workers on the payroll.

The Salvation Army on Peach Street is now only open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Melissa Gibbons, store manager of the Salvation Army, says they are missing half of a warehouse crew, adding that it has always been difficult keeping workers, but they are getting very few applications right now.

“It’s pretty hard. I am not getting applications in. I hired a girl and she did not come in,” Gibbons said. “People just don’t want to work right now and with other businesses offering higher wages than we are, they just don’t want to come here.”

Gibbons said it takes about 50 workers to run the store and they are currently down 18.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists