Peak hosts Bike Bash 2019

Peek’n Peak Resort is revealing plans for a brand new summertime event, The Peek’n Peak Biker Bash, July 18-21.

This free event will coincide with the recently relocated Roar on the Shore Bike Week and includes a schedule of free entertainment that will complement the festival’s existing schedule.

The Peek’n Peak Biker Bash will offer motorcyclists and families with a broad variety of free events including a pig roast, vendor marketplace, pool parties, a bike show in partnership with Harley Davidson of Jamestown, NY and live music by five local bands. Musical performances will include The Jeff Fetterman Band, Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers, The Dan Baney Duo, Whiskey for Three and the band Tennessee Back Porch.

An officially sanctioned motorcycle ride, The Roar to The Peak, will take riders from the Roar on The Shore HUB at Lake Erie Speedway towards Findley Lake and Chautauqua Lake before finishing at Peek’n Peak on Saturday, July 20.

Shortly after the ride, Peek’n Peak’s popular summer concert series, Bonfires & Brews will feature live music by Tennessee Back Porch, local craft brews, gourmet burgers fresh off the grill, free lawn games like corn hole and bocce, a s’mores station, outdoor grill, and of course – a giant bonfire! Admission to Bonfires & Brews is free.

Alongside the schedule of special events, Peek’n Peak offers guests a multitude of activities including a giant dual zip line, an aerial adventure course, a family-favorite outdoor pool with Cabana Bar, a championship golf course, the Serenity Spa, four summertime dining options, mini golf, scenic biking and Segway tours or a relaxing chairlift ride with stunning views of the resort.

Peek’n Peak offers overnight accommodations in a 108-room hotel, The Inn. The Peak also offers nearly 80 mountainside condos which can accommodate larger groups. Many condos include porches, outdoor grills, hot tubs, garages, full kitchens and more. A limited amount of RV spaces with electric and water connections are also available for rent.