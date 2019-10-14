Pedestrian accident on West 12th Street remains under investigation

Erie Police are continuing to investigate an accident that sent one pedestrian to the hospital.

According to Erie Police, two people were crossing West 12th Street in the middle of the block, when a West-Bound vehicle struck the two around 7:20 p.m. Sunday night.

A woman was transported to the hospital. A male pedestrian apparently received only minor injuries.

That accident prompted Erie Police to remind people of their responsibilities while crossing the road.

Erie Police explained the easiest way to stay safe, especially at busy intersections like 12th and State Streets, is to obey the light signals.

“Those lights are timed, that gives you about 30 seconds to cross. You should be able to cross in that period of time. Once it starts blinking red and flashing, you shouldn’t try to go back to the intersection, wait. If you have a couple minutes, wait until it’s safer for everybody,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie Police.

Within the Commonwealth, any pedestrian crossing a street must walk within a crosswalk at an intersection.

If you cross a street when drivers have the right of way and are struck by a vehicle, you can still be held liable.