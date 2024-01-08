Pedestrian-involved accidents in Erie County were up 20% in 2023.

Ronald Ferguson is being treated at UPMC Hamot for two broken legs, a broken nose and facial lacerations. He was crossing Buffalo Road near Country Fair in Wesleyville when he was struck by a car on Friday.

He said a mobile crosswalk sign was not in its usual place because of winter weather conditions. But he says even when the sign is in place, most drivers disregard it.

“When that crosswalk sign is out there, 99% of people don’t pay any attention to it. I mean people don’t stop and yield to pedestrians,” said Ferguson.

There were no charges issued in Ferguson’s accident but it does spotlight an alarming public safety trend.

According to authorities at the Erie County 911 Center, pedestrian accident reports increased from 84 in 2022 to 104 in 2023.

State police said the blame for pedestrian accidents doesn’t solely fall on drivers’ shoulders. Pedestrians also need to be aware of their surroundings and follow safety precautions, like observing signals at crosswalks.

“Walking towards traffic, not with the traffic at your back, they need to wear light-colored clothing so they’re visible. If it’s daylight, try to make eye contact with the driver to make sure you know they see you,” said Trooper Todd Bingman, Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.

State police say children younger than 14 are especially at risk of being involved in pedestrian accidents because of their size. Parents are urged to make sure they wear bright clothing and carry flashlights so they’re more visible.