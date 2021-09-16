Pedestrian bridge on W. 12th St. to be demolished on Friday

Erie Police are asking drivers to avoid W. 12th street between Poplar and Cherry Streets because of the demolition of the pedestrian bridge tomorrow (Friday).

Police will put out warning signs tonight (Thursday) between 12th and Green Garden and to Bayfront.

Capt. Anthony Talarico of the Erie Police Department is advising drivers to plan ahead before hitting the road.

“[We] just ask that everybody can kind of stay out of the area,” said Capt. Talarico. “I know it’s going to be hard because they have their morning traffic routes they go, but there are other streets they can take. Cherry Street, Liberty street, and all of the major streets, East and West streets. You can still get going in a timely manner.”

Talarico said the demolition project should wrap up between 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. tomorrow (Friday).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.