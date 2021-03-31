Pedestrian hit by motorcycle at West 18th & Myrtle

Two people were taken to the hospital after an unusual accident in Erie overnight.

Calls began coming in around midnight for reports of an accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of West 18th and Myrtle Streets.

Once on scene, first responders discovered a motorcycle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, causing serious injury. That person was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, the driver of the motorcycle was also transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions or what led to the accident. Erie Police are investigating.