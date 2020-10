One person was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car.

According to Millcreek Police, the accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the entrance to the Millcreek Mall on Peach Street.

A man was crossing the street at the crosswalk when a female driver turning out of the mall struck him at a low rate of speed.

The man had very minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital just for precuations.

According to police, the female driver will be cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian