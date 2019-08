An Erie man has died almost two months after being injured in a car-bicycle accident.

The Erie County Coroners Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Demond Beason.

Beason was hit by a car on June 28 while riding a bicycle near West 14 Street and Sassafras Street.

Coroner Lyell Cook said Beason died Sunday at UPMC Hamot due to complications from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate.