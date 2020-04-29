Pedestrian safety improvement project scheduled to take place along Peach Street and Kuntz Road starting May 6th

A pedestrian safety improvement project is scheduled to take place in Millcreek Township next week.

According to PennDOT, the project will take place along Peach Street (Route 19) from Kuntz Road to Mall Access Drive and on Kuntz Road from Peach Street to Jodie Lane.

Construction is expected to begin May 6th, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Construction will include new and upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps and drainage on the southern side of Kuntz Road from Peach Street to Jodie Lane.

Sidewalks, curb ramp, railing improvements and bridge rehabilitation work will be made along the east side of Peach Street from Kuntz Road to Mall Access Drive.

Work will also include signal timing upgrades at the intersection of Peach Street and Kuntz Road, and two entrances to the Millcreek Mall.

A detour for southbound traffic on Kuntz Road will be posted using Peach Street and Washington Avenue during some of the work.