Pedestrian struck by train on Cherry Street

First responders are reacting to a call for a pedestrian hit by a train with one person possibly dead.

Calls came in shortly before 5 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a train.

First responders gathered near the tracks on Cherry Street on October 18th.

We have a crew on scene for this accident. It has also been reported by the Erie City Police on scene that the Erie County Coroner is also heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you as it becomes available.

