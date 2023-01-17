(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County.

The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County.

According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old Roulette man — was walking in the southbound lane of State Route 155. The driver — a 58-year-old Roulette man — attempted to miss the pedestrian but struck him.

The vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankment. The pedestrian was transported to UPMC Hamot via State-Medevac. According to the PSP report, the pedestrian had suspected serious injuries.