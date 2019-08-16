Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 322 in Meadville

One person was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle over night along Route 322 in Meadville.

State Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. last night. According to State Police in Meadville, a man attempted to cross the five lane road in Vernon Township and was struck by a vehicle, causing serious injury.

He was initially taken by ambulance to the Meadville Medical Center, but was flown to UPMC Hamot. He remains in critical condition at this time.

Police are investigating the accident.