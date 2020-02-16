Pedestrian struck in Girard after car slides off road

Girard State Police were called to the scene of an accident on Saturday February 15th at 3:10 p.m. on Tannery Rd.

Reportedly Elizabeth Deangelo, 45 the driver of a 2020 Kia Forte, was traveling east on Tannery Road when losing control on a snow covered roadway.

When Deangelo lost control, she struck a pedestrian 64 year old Robert Kremenik.

Kremenik ended up approximately 25 feet from the road into a field ..

Kremenik was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

