(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing.

At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the path of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. He was struck by the vehicle. Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and EmergyCare EMS assisted on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Higby was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County deputy coroner.