Erie Police are investigating the scene where a pedestrian was struck.

According to police, a three-year-old pedestrian was hit on Downing Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on May 31.

One witness at the scene said the victim appeared to be a child who was walking with their mother.

Police have also confirmed that the victim suffered a head injury and was transported to UPMC Hamot.

The victim was then flown to a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh with what the detectives are calling life-threatening injuries.

According to reports from the scene, police had the area of the road blocked off with police tape where a vehicle is currently parked with a door open on the passenger side.

Multiple police cruisers responded to the scene.

No word has also been released on any charges that the driver could possibly face.

This is a developing story. Police are continuing to investigate.