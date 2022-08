One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon.

This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street.

There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs.

When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood.

We reached out to Erie Police for more information, but they did not release any information

This scene is under investigation as it was last reported that four police vehicles were on scene.