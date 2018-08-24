Local News

Pedestrian struck on East 6th Street

Reported around 3a.m. Friday

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 03:11 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 03:12 AM EDT

ERIE, Pa. - One person is severely injured, after being hit by a car in the City of Erie.

The incident was reported at East 6th and Wallace Streets around 3a.m.

Erie police are investigating.

Additional information is not available at this time.

Stay connected to YourErie.com for updates.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected