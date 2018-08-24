Pedestrian struck on East 6th Street
Reported around 3a.m. Friday
ERIE, Pa. - One person is severely injured, after being hit by a car in the City of Erie.
The incident was reported at East 6th and Wallace Streets around 3a.m.
Erie police are investigating.
Additional information is not available at this time.
Stay connected to YourErie.com for updates.
More Stories
-
The Erie Humane Society hosts it's first Mutts at the movies. The…
-
Each year, The annual Zabawa Festival brings Polish heritage to…
-
We're learning more about the Conneaut, Ohio man who was killed…