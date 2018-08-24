Pedestrian struck on East 6th Street

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, Pa. - One person is severely injured, after being hit by a car in the City of Erie.

The incident was reported at East 6th and Wallace Streets around 3a.m.

Erie police are investigating.

Additional information is not available at this time.

