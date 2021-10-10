Peek N’ Peak concludes first weekend of Fall Fest

As the last leaves turn colors, spooky season begins over at one area favorite.

The first weekend of Fall Fest kicked off at Peek N’ Peak.

Crowds of people filled Peek N’ Peak on October 10th, happy to return to the festival since the event last year was canceled due to COVID.

For Julie and her daughter, it’s their first time at Fall Fest.

“We have my two grandkids with me. Took them on all the toys, the pony rides, the train, the bounce trampoline thing, we got pumpkins, balloons, and food of course,” said Julie Cummings and Ashley Cornwell, Attendees.

Last year Fall Fest was canceled due to COVID-19. This year however it is back and offering more than 100 vendors, rides for kids, and delicious fall food.

“Just to welcome everyone back and have the excitement on the resort as we head into our ski season which is what we are known for,” said George Kilbert, Marketing Manager at Peek N’ Peak.

“We did the adventure course that was a lot of fun. We have never done anything like that. It was pretty challenging and went zip lining just now that was pretty challenging,” said Jenn Panko, Attendee.

There are many rides for families to enjoy such as the ski lift with a beautiful view.

“The chair lifts were too fun,” said Cornwell.

“Yeah the chair lifts we did those yesterday,” said Cummings.

“It’s been a good day today. It’s nice out. Plenty to do here so it was really good,” said Tim Panko, Attendee.

“It’s a great place. It’s the first time we have been here and we would definitely come back,” said Cummings.

If you didn’t have a chance to come out this weekend you still have another chance next weekend.

