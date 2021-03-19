Peek N’ Peak launches golf season while extending ski season

Peek N’ Peak Resort has opened up it’s golf course early this year and many people are expected to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

We went to the Peak today to get more information on winter and summer activities happening simultaneously.

Peek N’ Peak Resort is getting in the swing of things by launching it’s golf season this weekend, while at the same time skiers can still carve the slopes.

“We can go out to the golf course and we can ski the next day,” said John Yarnelle and Mitchell Mercer, Snowboarders.

Peek N’ Peak Resorts is extending their ski season and also opening the golf season this weekend.

According to the snow sports school manager, people are itching to get out and do something after being inside all winter due to COVID.

“It gives so many opportunities for guests visiting the resorts to go and have multiple activities that they can do and it’s very rare that we can go someone can go play a round of golf and go hit the slopes after,” said Ryan Moyer, Snow Sports School Manager at Peek N’ Peak Resort.

Families such as this one are enjoying the slopes and are excited for golf this weekend.

“We’ve done this since my boys were three and now they are 13. So ten years we’ve done this and it’s a great memory for our family,” said Lynette Weirich, Family at Peek N’ Peak Resort.

People are itching to get outside for activities while the ski lifts are staying open longer than usual this year because of the mild weather. Golf is also high on people’s activities list because of the great weather to come.

The upper golf course at Peek N’ Peak will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk. COVID regulations will remain in place including staying six feet apart and wearing face masks.

“We have great pre season deals and they are going to go up here in about a month. So I’d take advantage of them. They are $39 for 18 in a cart. Unfortunately with that they are cart path only and it is wet out,” said Tyler Decara, Seasonal Manager at Peek N’ Peak Resort.

Sports enthusiast are excited to both go skiing and golfing this weekend.

If you want to know about the Peak’s hours and pricing click here.