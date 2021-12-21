Peek N’ Peak opens slopes to the public to kick off winter season even with low snow accumulation

The ski season in our region is upon us despite the lack of snow on the ground.

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for opening day at Peak N’ Peek. We spoke with some of these skiers.

Peek N’ Peak opened their slopes to the public to kick off their winter season even with low snow accumulation.

For this father and son duo from Faulkner, New York, they picked up skiing after mom injured her knee just three weeks after Christmas.

From then, their son was able to learn how to ski using her pass.

“So they allowed us to transfer her pass to him. So we had to buy another. So it was kind of a bummer to my wife missed out on the rest of the season. She’ll be back up here. She’s not here with us today, but she’s planning. She’s got another season pass too so she’ll be with us too,” said Joe and Chris Moore, Skiers.

Now the Moore’s want it to snow so they can come out to ski.

“Yeah we are just glad to ski. We go years with nothing to do in the winter and we found something to do and we kind of look forward to snow for a change. So yeah we love it,” said Moore.

One family is teaching their young kids how to ski and now they look forward to skiing on opening day here at Peek N’ Peak.

“Oh it’s just great because in the wintertime we get so much outdoor time there outside in the fresh air, and the kids love it, and it’s just so much for them, and it’s one of our favorite things about living here is just that the easy access to ski here,” said Kerry Ohlers, Skier.

Ohlers said that she plans to ski with her family as long as she possibly can including her 71-year-old father.

“Oh yeah for life. Absolutely, we love it. Yeah my husband and my father who is 71 and he is skiing,” said Ohlers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

With the holidays days away, you can find the hours for Peek N’ Peak here.