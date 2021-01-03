Peek N’ Peak sees busy weekend for the first weekend of 2021

Many people headed over to a local ski resort for the first weekend of the new year.

Staff members at Peek N’ Peak Ski Resort told us that since they opened for the ski season on December 18th, it has been pretty busy.

We spoke to families and groups of friends who were enjoying the day at the Peek.

Several people we spoke to are staying positive about 2021. Some people said that they have returned to Peek N’ Peak while others are saying that it is their first time.

The first timers are saying that this is a great time to try something new.

One young snowboarder said that this school year has been tough with lots of back and forth between in-person and virtual learning.

The snowboarder said that skiing at Peek N’ Peak is a great escape.

“Being able to come out and ski with everybody, snowboard, whatever you want to do is a great opportunity because you just get to come out here, meet new people, make new friends if you want to,” said Breille Jordan, Snowboarding at Peek N’ Peak.

“We love to be outside. We love outdoor activities and we’re here with cousins so we’re so happy to be able to do this,” said Krista York, Skiing at Peek N’ Peak.

One student athlete said that he and his friends decided to try something new and go snowboarding for the first time.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do forever with just my season being in the way I’ve always been worried about getting hurt in the middle of a season, but now I don’t have to worry about that,” said Alex Chelton, Snowboarding at Peek N’ Peak.

One skiier said that her family is continuing a ten year tradition. She said that coming out to Peek N’ Peak makes this year feel already more normal.

“It’s kind of nice to do something nice, to do something that we’ve done every year, and get out and do something that’s safe and outdoors and spend time with family friends,” said Lizzie Kohler, Skiing at Peek N’ Peak.

“It’s probably been a little busier than usual as for day ticket sales. People are really excited to get out and get skiiing and have some sort of normalcy in their life right now,” said Ryan Moyer, Assistant Snow Sports Manager at Peek N’ Peak.

Peek N’ Peak staff members said that while it has been a very busy ski season this season, there is appropriate social distancing and mask wearing at their indoor parts of the resort.