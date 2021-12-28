Peek’n Peak discusses holiday turnout at the slopes

Christmas and New Years are big times for people who like to hit the slopes.

One nearby resort is seeing an increase in the number of visitors this year and it is more than they expected.

Despite the snowfall that took place on December 28th, it has not been a very snowy season thus far.

Some of the slopes are still closed at Peek’n Peak due to the warmer weather, but that did not stop families from going out and having some fun for the holidays.

As families choose where to go for their vacation during Christmas and New Years, one family decided to ditch the sun in Florida for some snow at Peek’n Peak.

“My first time seeing snow was today about an hour ago. I busted my butt on the hill a couple of times. It’s a lot of fun you know first time got to do it,” said Kendall Mavry, Skier/Snowboarder.

“Yeah turnout has been a lot more than we expected. I mean it’s been great this holiday week. We always have an influx of people and the kids are off of school so we are seeing that today. We are seeing an even bigger day because the tubing is open,” said Brandon Odell, Area GM of Peek’n Peak.

Even though there was snow on Tuesday evening, the temperatures during the week there have been mild according to the area general manager. This leaves the staff to make more snow and changes to the slopes.

“It’s looking good for next week. I wish it was right now but we need that 28 degrees or below to make more snow to open more trails. We got five trails open right now and three lifts, and tubing hill open,” said Odell.

Staff members at Peek’n Peak said that they had a great turnout of people this year for Christmas weekend and are expecting even more numbers for New Years Eve.

“This weekend the condos are sold out for this weekend which is kind of a normal thing for New Years. Our hotel you can actually still go book some on the hotel,” said Odell.

“I’m having a good time. First run of the year so glad to be back out there,” said Chris McDonald, Snowboarder.

The area general manager said that all of the slopes will hopefully be open next week.

According to the area general manager, along with the great turnout from this week, this is also a record breaking year for how many people bought season passes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you plan to come out to Peek’n Peak, the only COVID related restriction is for people to wear face masks.