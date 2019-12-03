Peek’n Peak prepares for winter season

Staff and volunteers at Peek’n Peak are hard at work as ski season is right around the corner.

The peak took advantage of the cooler weather to start making snow for the resort. The snow making began last Friday and a lot of the progress has already been made.

Even though some of the park is prepared for the season, there is still a lot to be done.

The resort has their official open date set for the season.

“Well, right now we’re projecting the 13th of December. We still have a lot of work to do and we’ll have to see how the weather report fairs, but that’s our plan right now,” said Brad Gravink, Operations Manager, Peek’n Peak.

You can learn more about Peek’n Peak’s winter preparations in a digital exclusive only on yourerie.com.