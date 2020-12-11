Peek’n Peak prepares to open for the season next week

One area wintertime resort is set to open next week. While there may be snow on the slopes at Peek’n Peak, there’s also hope for a successful year despite the pandemic.

Peek’n Peak is set to open Friday, December 18th. Crews have been very busy making snow and making sure everything is working right and safely.

Crews have been working all summer, but have been really busy since the beginning of November. Their snow making machines have been working since last week. The lift operations team has already passed the safety inspection.

“We worked diligently all through early December and the end of November to kind of get everything ready, so now it’s kind of as soon as we’re ready to open , we’re ready to open and we want to get people out here to enjoy the slopes.” said Stuart Gates, Snow sports Operations Manager.

Gates says they are also expecting to see more skis on the slopes because many people are tired of being cooped up inside.

“This is a great activity to get outside and get sliding on snow. Essentially, you are not skiing within sex feet of people, so it’s a very safe sport to be outside.” Gates said.

Crews have also been busy in the rental shop. One worker we spoke with said, despite the pandemic, its always a long process to get ready for the slopes to open.

“As you can see, we have been testing skis and making sure the snowboards are edged and waxed and making sure that it’s going to be safe for every customer and guest that we have coming through here to get on the hills.” said Tyler Decara.

Decara says the pandemic has added a few more steps to the safety process.

“We are as ready as possible. We have a great sanitation station set up for whenever the skis get returned. They will be sanitized overnight whenever the guests pick them up in the morning. We will be as safe as possible.” Decara said.

Peek’n Peak also has a detailed COVID-19 action plan. You can learn more about that plan by clicking here.