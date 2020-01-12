Peek’n Peak slopes remain open despite icy conditions

Warmer temperatures caused a significant amount of melting snow at Peek’N Peak.

Only half of the slopes were open to visitors due to icy conditions.

Ryan Moyer, Assistant Snow Sports Manager says, “Everyone that’s been coming out has been “gung ho”. It’s really been our die hard crew of skiers and riders coming out. We had temperatures yesterday up in the 60’s.”

Despite the rise in temperatures, Moyer tells us that business has been steady for this time of year.

However, employees at the resort are hard at work making snow every few hours.

Visitors says the icy conditions aren’t stopping them from hitting the slopes.

Brett Jackson, visitor from Mars, Pennsylvania says, “It looked like it’s going to be a little icy, so it seems like we’re going to get some colder weather, so hopefully if we don’t get snow from nature, they’ll make some snow.”

Others say only experienced visitors should be on the slopes during icy conditions.

Jake Breitenstein, visitor from New Castle, Pennsylvania says, “If you know what you’re doing it’s not bad. I would say if you just learned how to ski, I would not come out today.”

Once the resort is able to produce enough snow, more slopes will reopen for visitors.