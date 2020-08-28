Peek’n Peak to hold Virtual Fall Fest in October

Peek’n Peak Resort has announced plans to hold a Virtual Fall Fest throughout the month of October. The resort will also hold its annual Snowsports Equipment Swap.

The Virtual Fall Fest will be available at pknpkfallfest.com beginning October 1st. Applications for small businesses & craft vendors to participate in the vendor marketplace are now being accepted online.

“We are excited to announce plans for a Virtual Fall Fest in October 2020,” says Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises, which owns & operates Peek’n Peak Resort. “Our team has been exploring multiple options for this year’s event and ultimately decided that an online experience is the most feasible and responsible decision, protecting the safety of our employees, vendors, and guests.”

The Snowsports Equipment Swap will be held at the resort on October 10-11 and 17-18.

“Fall Fest is a massive operation each year, which would not be possible without the many local vendors, businesses, artisans, entertainers and employees who work together to put on such an incredible event,” explains Nick Scott Jr., Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “In 2019, over 166 separate local businesses played a role in Fall Fest. We are putting together a wonderful online experience which will support many of those small businesses and vendors, while providing some much-needed entertainment for our loyal guests.”

“In addition to launching the Virtual Fall Fest, we will continue to welcome families and groups to Peek’n Peak Resort for end-of-summer adventures and Fall getaways,” says Chris N. Scott, Vice-President of Scott Enterprises.

The Upper Golf Course, Aerial Adventure Course, Giant Dual Ziplines, The Soaring Eagle Zipline, Mini Golf, the Indoor/Outdoor Pool Complex and Serenity Spa. Group condo rentals at the resort are all expected to be available until mid-October.