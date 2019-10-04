Peek’n Peak’s 32nd Annual Fall Fest to take place two weekends in October

Peek’n Peak has announced their 32nd Annual Fall Fest will return on the weekends of October 12-13 and 19-20 this year.

Fall Fest offers free, family-friendly entertainment, a local craft vendor marketplace, children’s entertainment, live performances, and much more.

There will be an expanded kids zone located at Gazebo Grill this year. It will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, free kids’ crafts, magic shows, juggling performances, balloon animals, wildlife shows, a rock wall, extreme air jumper, lawn bowling, pony rides, train rides, and face painting.

Fall Fest will feature three car shows this year. The Greg Neid Memorial Car Show will take place on Sunday, October 13, the New Motors Performance Car Meet Up will take place on October 19, and the Exotic Cars Show will take place on October 20.

Guests can also enjoy the Bonfires & Brews Concert Series on Saturday, October 13 and on Saturday, October 19.

Bonfires & Brews is an on-going concert series at Peek’n Peak’s Gazebo Grill which features live music, craft beers, signature drink specials, an outdoor grill, s’mores station, and a giant bonfire.

On Saturday, October 13, the event will feature Six Year Stretch and the October 19 event will feature Key West Express.

Alongside the special events & free entertainment, guests will enjoy shopping over 130 local craft vendors and an indoor farmer’s market. Vendors range from local painters and candle makers to professional photographers and local ironsmiths.

Those itching to bring out their skis and snowboards will want to join the annual PK2 Terrain Park Rail Jam on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 20. Riders will be able to test their skills on a handful of terrain park elements while competing for a variety of prizes.

“It’s time to celebrate Fall and get ready for the ski season with Fall Fest,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises. “With activities ranging from the Classic Car Show and Frisbee Dog Show to the huge craft show and farmers’ market, Fall Fest is an exciting time for families, friends and groups to visit Peek’n Peak.”

