House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The decision comes amid growing calls to start the process. Of the 235 democrats in the house, a majority have made it clear that they support impeachment.

Pelosi has been reluctant, saying she wanted strong public support for the move.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the President’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of our integrity of our elections.” Pelosi said.