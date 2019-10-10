Penelec 2019 winner of Second Harvest Food Bank’s Bread Box Award

Penelec won the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Bread Box Award today.

Every year, Second Harvest Food Bank honors organizations, businesses, schools, and citizens who have organized fundraisers and food collections to benefit the food bank.

The CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank says there were 266 events that raised almost a half a million dollars in funds and over 300,000 pounds of food.

Penelec won this year’s Bread Box Award because they have a month long campaign where they hold fundraisers and food drives to support the food bank.

“We’re not just the Second Harvest Food Bank, we’re the community’s food bank. We need help from the community and that’s what is indicative of what’s happening here today,” said Karen Seggi, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Penelec also put on a putt-putt tournament for the food bank where employees built a very creative and extravagant putt-putt course through the halls of their offices.