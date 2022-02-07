Penelec and fire crews battle underground fire on Peach Street

Fire and Penelec crews were called to another underground fire in the City of Erie.

This fire happened in the 1500 block of Peach Street on February 7th.

Crews have been called to at least three underground fires in the past couple of weeks.

The question remains, what is causing these fires? Here is more on what we learned.

This fire happened shortly before 3 p.m. on February 7th. Several roads in the area were blocked off while crews worked to get the fire under control.

Penelec officials said that this fire could be weather related.

This was the scene on the 1500 block of Peach Street.

Erie fire and Penelec crews said that the black smoke coming from the ground was an underground electrical fire.

“Tower two came up here to confirm that. As they were up there getting a little worse in terms of rumbling and plopping down in here. So we definitely have some type of fire, electrical fire in the vault down here,” said Mike Fahey, Deputy Fire Chief of Erie Fire Department.

This fire was the third underground electrical fire Erie has had in the past four months.

Another fire took place in September at 10th and State Streets where nearby businesses were left without power for days.

“Well keep in mind that the system that is up in Erie it’s a pretty robust system and there were some issues previously. We had corrected those issues,” said Mark Durbin, Penelec Spokesperson.

Durbin said that Monday’s underground electrical fire could be from road salt.

“It could be a situation where you know it’s been a pretty bad winter and there’s been a lot of salt dumped on the roads, and sometimes that works. It’s way down into some of the manholes and that might potentially cause a problem,” said Durbin.

Until crews could get the fire under control, part of Peach Street was shut down and a nearby school was evacuated.

“We did have some pretty active fire for a while. There’s a lot of black smoke and we ended up evacuating the Perseus House for precautionary reasons,” said Fahey.

Even though the underground fire was unexpected, crews are on scene working hard to resolve the issues.

“We are not sure what exactly the cause of that is right now. We are trying to get the smoke out of that manhole. So we might be able to get somebody down in there to take a look as to what actually might have occurred,” said Durbin.

According to a spokesperson for Penelec, there is no time or date yet as to when this issue might be resolved with the electrical fire. At the time of writing crews are still working on the issue.